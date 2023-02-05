ADVERTISEMENT

Veterinarians from across country take part in TANUVAS’ conference

February 05, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Meet organised with a view to updating skill and knowledge of practising vets

The Hindu Bureau

A first of its kind conference was organised at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to update skill and knowledge of practising veterinarians.

Eminent veterinarians from across the country presented papers on recent advances in pet and farm animal clinical practice to meet global needs. Officials said there were 10 lead papers in the event in which 152 veterinarians from across the country participated at the conference held at Madras Veterinary College.

Practitioners also received hands-on training in veterinary medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaeocology. There were sessions on assisted reproductive technologies, critical care, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, radiology and imaging. Participants presented challenging cases attended by them and sought solutions from clinical experts in TANUVAS during the interactive session that followed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

University Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar, who delivered the presidential address and distributed the certificates and prizes to practitioners, said field veterinarians made a remarkable contribution to socio economic development of rural farming community.

The State government was focusing on conserving native cattle breed such as Kangeyam, Pulikulam, Bargur, Alambadi and Umbalachery. Dr. Selvakumar said recently the State government had allotted funds for conservation of native dog breed such as Chippiparai, Kanni and Rajapalayam.

Ludhiana-based Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s V-C Inderjeet Singh, who was the chief guest at the inauguration, said TANUVAS set the standards and other veterinary universities followed. “TANUVAS is known for its excellence in clinical disciplines,” he said.

Senior officials of TANUVAS including MVC Dean R. Karunakaran, Director of Clinics T. Sathiamoorthy, Head of Department of Clinics, MVC, G. Viayakumar, and resident veterinary officer A. Arunprasad participated in the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

animal science

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US