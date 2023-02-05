Veterinarians from across country take part in TANUVAS’ conference

February 05, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

A first of its kind conference was organised at Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to update skill and knowledge of practising veterinarians.

Eminent veterinarians from across the country presented papers on recent advances in pet and farm animal clinical practice to meet global needs. Officials said there were 10 lead papers in the event in which 152 veterinarians from across the country participated at the conference held at Madras Veterinary College.

Practitioners also received hands-on training in veterinary medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaeocology. There were sessions on assisted reproductive technologies, critical care, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, radiology and imaging. Participants presented challenging cases attended by them and sought solutions from clinical experts in TANUVAS during the interactive session that followed.

University Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar, who delivered the presidential address and distributed the certificates and prizes to practitioners, said field veterinarians made a remarkable contribution to socio economic development of rural farming community.

The State government was focusing on conserving native cattle breed such as Kangeyam, Pulikulam, Bargur, Alambadi and Umbalachery. Dr. Selvakumar said recently the State government had allotted funds for conservation of native dog breed such as Chippiparai, Kanni and Rajapalayam.

Ludhiana-based Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s V-C Inderjeet Singh, who was the chief guest at the inauguration, said TANUVAS set the standards and other veterinary universities followed. “TANUVAS is known for its excellence in clinical disciplines,” he said.

Senior officials of TANUVAS including MVC Dean R. Karunakaran, Director of Clinics T. Sathiamoorthy, Head of Department of Clinics, MVC, G. Viayakumar, and resident veterinary officer A. Arunprasad participated in the conference.