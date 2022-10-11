Veteran researchers urge UGC to rethink decision on norms for PhD

UGC recently decided to not enforce need to publish two papers prior to PhD thesis; former V-C urges UGC to strengthen research ecosystem rather than taking this knee-jerk step as it is going to complicate the future of students

UGC recently decided to not enforce need to publish two papers prior to PhD thesis; former V-C urges UGC to strengthen research ecosystem rather than taking this knee-jerk step as it is going to complicate the future of students

CHENNAI

Veteran researchers have termed the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s decision to dispense with the requirement to publish two papers as part of Ph D degree as ‘retrograde’. They urged the UGC to deliberate instead of making hasty decisions.

A researcher’s quality is measured based on paper publications and citations received. Universities abroad assess a researcher’s potential for further study based on their publications, they add.

S. Elangovan, Head of Geology Department, Anna University, who is ranked among the top 2% researchers in his specialisation in the world by Stanford University, pointed out that even the Department of Science and Technology provides funds based on the number of research articles an institution publishes.

“The country’s standing in research is judged based on publications of the researchers. Scientific index sites assess the country’s potential based on research publications. One way of improving this, which we have been following all these years, is to encourage our young researchers to publish before they write the theses. Certainly it was improving research quality because students were exposed to write in good journals,” said the scientist who has guided over 30 Ph D students so far.

Countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Australia and France encourage research scholar to publish several papers and then combine them into a thesis. “A student who wants to do post-doctoral study abroad must have 3,4 publications other than the thesis,” he added.

University of Madras’ former Vice-Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan said the decision made him uncomfortable. “Publications are a benchmark. That is why this introduction of mandatory publication was made in the earlier regulations and I was part of the committee when that regulation was notified. But subsequently this decision has been taken citing some surveys in Central universities and IITs where many had not complied with the requirement,” he said.

The UGC must facilitate quality research and develop benchmarking criteria that universities must adhere to, he said. “Universities should have a publication monitoring and guidance cell or committee and research and development cells. The supervisors must be educated to identify predatory journals,” he added.

M.K. Surappa, former V-C of Anna University pointed out: “Without publication you cannot get placements. The absence of due diligence, complicity between research scholars and supervisors and some times even thesis examiners; Chairpersons of departments keeping quiet so as not to antagonise their colleague has led to sharp deterioration in the quality of Ph D theses in the country. There is copious scientometric data available for last 30 years on Indian research ecosystem to prove my serious concerns.”

He urged the UGC to strengthen the research ecosystem “rather than taking this knee-jerk step as it is going to complicate the future of students within and outside the country.”