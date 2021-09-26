Veteran physician dies at 87 in Chennai

Dr. Ramachandran was a former member of the TNPSC

M.S. Ramachandran, veteran physician-diabetologist and former member of the TNPSC, died on Thursday after a brief illness at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 87. He is survived by his wife.

After doing graduation and post-graduation at the Madras Medical College, Dr. Ramachandran was in the government service till October 1991. He held the post of member of the TNPSC for four years.

He was a Fellow of the Indian College of Physicians and Royal College of Physicians, U.K. Dr. Ramachandran served as Vice-President of the National Board of Examinations for five years and also the Red Cross Society in Chennai. He was also associated with the Ethiraj College and Jipmer, Puducherry.