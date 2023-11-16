N. Sankaraiah, veteran Marxist leader, cremated with State honours in Chennai

November 16, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The mortal remains of freedom fighter and veteran CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah were cremated on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai, with State honours. Police personnel gave a gun salute to the deceased leader.

Sankaraiah, who was a founding member of the CPI (M), died at a private hospital in Chennai, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. He was 101. T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had announced a funeral with State honours for the veteran Marxist.

In Pictures | From the life of comrade N. Sankaraiah

Earlier in the day, Sankaraiah’s mortal remains were taken in a procession through the city. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Polit Bureau members Prakash Karat, G. Ramakrishnan, A.K. Padmanabhan, State secretary K. Balakrishnan, State leaders U. Vasuki, P. Selvasingh and others formed part of the procession.

When it reached Adyar, scores of party cadres clad in red shirts and khaki pants, holding red flags, joined the procession. Party cadres also raised slogans in praise of Sankaraiah.

DMK MP A. Raja, organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and other leaders also paid their respects.

