Veteran Chennai-based doctors honoured for their work

April 21, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Academy of Neurology Practitioners and the South India Neurological Academic Forum has honoured T.V. Devarajan senior physician, D. Shantharam, senior consultant diabetologist, and former Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, and V. Sundaravadivelu, former director in-charge of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Madras Medical College, with Legend of Medicine Award for their contribution to society. The event was part of a continuing medical education programme on Sunday.

