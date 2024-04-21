GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran doctors honoured for their work

April 21, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Academy of Neurology Practitioners and the South India Neurological Academic Forum has honoured T.V. Devarajan senior physician, D. Shantharam, senior consultant diabetologist, and former Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, and V. Sundaravadivelu, former director in-charge of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Madras Medical College, with Legend of Medicine Award for their contribution to society. The event was part of a continuing medical education programme on Sunday. 

health / medical education

