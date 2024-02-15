ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran DMK leader and five-time ex-MP Venugopal dies

February 15, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran DMK leader from Tiruvannamalai D. Venugopal, who was also a five-time former MP, died on Thursday. DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled his death.

Venugopal was involved in anti-Hindi agitations and was presidium chairman of DMK Tiruvannamalai district unit for over 40 years and has also been elected to the State Legislative Assembly twice, Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling that he handed over the Thanthai Periyar award to Venugopal during a party meeting in 2019, Mr. Stalin said his death was a huge loss to the DMK and the people of Tiruvannamalai.

