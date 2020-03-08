Veteran DMK leader Anbazhagan cremated

CHENNAI

From early in the morning, party cadre were seen queuing up to get a glimpse of the departed leader at his residence in Aspiran Garden, Kilpauk.

Hundreds of people and leaders from various political parties bid a tearful farewell to former Minister and DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan on Saturday.

Leaders of various political parties dropped in to pay floral tributes to him.

In the afternoon, veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, actor-turned-politician Kushbhu Sundar, Congress MLA Vijayadharani, PMK leader G.K. Mani and leaders of educational institutions paid tributes to the leader. As the crowd swelled, the police had to regulate the queue, restricting entry for many visitors.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam and Minister D. Jayakumar paid homage to Anbazhagan’s mortal remains in the afternoon. DMK president M.K. Stalin received the AIADMK leaders and introduced them to family members of Mr. Anbazhagan. Mr. Panneerselvam inquired about the treatment provided to the leader.

Around 2 p.m, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss visited the house and paid homage to the leader.

At 4.15 p.m., the funeral procession began with Mr. Stalin leading it. The body of the deceased leader was carried in a decorated truck bearing the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol. Party treasurer Duraimurugan, senior leaders Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, Dindigul I. Periasamy, K. Ponmudi, MPs T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi and party MLAs joined the procession.

Many party cadre broke down upon entering his house. The DMK cadre along with policemen managed the crowd for a few hours.

Hundreds of people holding party flags walked one and half kilometres to the Velankadu crematorium of Chennai Corporation. A few minutes before the commencement of the procession, police prevented a stampede-like situation as many residents and mediapersons jostled with party cadre for a final glimpse of the leader.

The procession crossed a number of residential neighbourhoods and residents paid tributes. It reached the crematorium at 5.15 p.m. The family members performed rituals. The DMK leaders were seen weeping.

Shops and business establishments remained closed on New Avadi Road when the procession crossed the stretch.