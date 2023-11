November 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Sankaraiah, veteran leader of the CPI(M), has been hospitalised with complaints of fever and cold. He also experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels on Monday. CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said Mr. Sankaraiah was being given the best treatment and advised partymen not to visit him. Mr. Balakrishnan and Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan called on Mr. Sankaraiah and met the doctors who are treating him.