HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran civil servant Ambrose no more

S.P. Ambrose founded Adyar Times, a neighbourhood newspaper

December 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran civil servant, S.P. Ambrose, died due to age-related issues in Chennai on Friday. He was 95. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Mr. Ambrose, who was appointed in January 1959 to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by promotion, held various positions in the government, including the posts of chairman of the now-unbundled Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Madras Port Trust. He had also served as Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Secretary of the departments of Social Welfare and Health and Family Welfare, apart from being Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Mines. At the time of retirement in April 1986, he was the Principal Administrator and the Government Liaison Officer in the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad.

He also founded Adyar Times, a neighbourhood newspaper.

The funeral will take place at the Quibble Island cemetery in Chennai on Saturday morning.

Related Topics

electricity production and distribution / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.