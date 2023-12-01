Veteran civil servant Ambrose no more

December 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Veteran civil servant, S.P. Ambrose, died due to age-related issues in Chennai on Friday. He was 95. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Mr. Ambrose, who was appointed in January 1959 to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by promotion, held various positions in the government, including the posts of chairman of the now-unbundled Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Madras Port Trust. He had also served as Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Secretary of the departments of Social Welfare and Health and Family Welfare, apart from being Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Mines. At the time of retirement in April 1986, he was the Principal Administrator and the Government Liaison Officer in the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad.

He also founded Adyar Times, a neighbourhood newspaper.

The funeral will take place at the Quibble Island cemetery in Chennai on Saturday morning.