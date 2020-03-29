Veteran academician passes away at 100

Well-known academician S.V. Chittibabu passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. The former Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University and Annamalai University had also served as Vice Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education.

Mr. Chittibabu headed the State government-constituted commission to prescribe fee structure and minimum infrastructure facilities for private schools following the death of 96 children in a school fire in Kumbakonam in 2004.

Mr. Chittibabu is also founder of the Tamil Nadu History Congress.

Mr. Chittibabu formed the congress in 1994 and for 10 years he held the post, said general secretary S. S. Sundaram.

Mr. Chittibabu is survived by two sons and two daughters.

The funeral will be held on Monday afternoon in Nungambakkam, said his grandson M. Ramgopal.