Very enactment of SC/ST Act is a recognition of atrocities faced by the marginalised despite several measures, says HC

March 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The very enactment of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 is a recognition of the depressing reality that despite undertaking several measures, the SC/ST people continue to be subjected to various atrocities at the hands of the so called ‘upper castes,’ the Madras High Court has observed.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira said on Friday that the SC/ST Act had been brought into force to specifically deter acts of indignity, humiliation and harassment against SC/ST people and its prime objective was to deliver justice to the marginalised through proactive efforts and ensure a life of dignity and self-esteem. The Act aimed at making them live without fear of the dominant castes.

Therefore, when an accused in an SC/ST Act case moved a bail application and the plea got opposed by the victim, the duty cast upon the courts became heavier for they must consider such objection in a proper perspective, the judge said. He disapproved of the practice of granting bail in such serious cases by brushing aside the grievances of the victims of atrocities.

The observations were made while setting aside an order passed by a Sessions Court in Madurai on September 9, 2020, granting bail to four persons — M. Karmegam, R. Malaikolundu, Malaisamy and Veeranan — in a case booked by Melavalavu police for having attempted to murder D. Lakshmanan and D. Suresh due to a land dispute. The judge took note that Suresh was subsequently murdered on December 18, 2022.

“The accused were granted bail in 2020. While so, they have allegedly murdered the co-victim nearly two years after coming out on bail which shows the character and attitude of the accused and strong enmity and hatred maintained by them towards the victims of the occurrence for these two long years and also the likelihood of their committing similar offence against the other victims of the occurrence,” the judge wrote.

Allowing the bail cancellation petition pending in the High Court for the last two years, the judge directed the accused to surrender before the sessions court within two weeks and directed the latter to consider their bail petitions afresh on merits and after providing sufficient opportunity of hearing to the victims as contemplated under Section 15A of the SC/ST Act.