Verification of Class 10 marks of Class 12 students from today

The Directorate of Government Examinations has asked all higher secondary schools in the State to verify the Class 10 marks of the 2020-21 batch of Class 12 students through their web portal from Friday.

Chief Educational Officers have been asked to instruct heads of all higher secondary schools to verify or update the Class 10 marks of these students as per the nominal roll with their mark certificates or records which were submitted by them during their Class 11 admissions. This verification is to be done on the DGE portal www.dge.tn.gov.in from Friday onwards till June 30.

The call for this verification of marks has come at a time when students of Class 12 from State board schools in the State are awaiting an announcement on how their final marks are to be calculated. Their Class 12 board exams were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the School Education department is expected to come out with a procedure on how their results are to be calculated.

“We are expecting that following this verification work, we will be asked to verify their Class 11 board exams score as well. These students took up the boards for all but one subject in each stream before schools shut in 2020 during the lockdown,” said a teacher from a government school.

Meanwhile, the CBSE students are to have their results declared on July 31 and the board has announced a formula for them to tabulate the Class 12 results in the wake of their board exams having been cancelled as well.