Verdict disappointing, says Ramadoss

PMK leader S. Ramadoss has expressed disappointment over the Madras High Court verdict dismissing Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan’s plea seeking a direction to the State to press the Governor to decide on its recommendation for premature release of all the seven people, including her, serving life-term in the case.
In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that on September 9, 2018, the State Cabinet had recommended the release and forwarded it to the Governor for approval and it is almost one year and no decision has been taken.
“While it is true that no one can insist that the Governor take an decision, however, there is no reason to delay the decision,” Dr. Ramadoss said.
The PMK founder urged the State government to exert pressure on finding a solution to the problem early.
