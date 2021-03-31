Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK acting as a slave of the BJP: Veerappa Moily

CHENNAI

Time is ripe for the people of Tamil Nadu to overthrow the government of the AIADMK, which has become a slave of the BJP, Congress leader Veerappa Moily has said.

Mr. Moily, who is the AICC observer for the Congress’s campaign management in Tamil Nadu, charged the AIADMK with failure to uphold federalism and the BJP with acting as a patron of the AIADMK.

“The AIADMK supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. But for its 12 votes [in the Rajya Sabha], the Bill would not have been passed. Now the AIADMK is saying it will ask the Centre to revoke the CAA. All this is being done for the purpose of election. If you look at how the BJP is playing it, it is not raising the issue of the CAA in Assam. But in West Bengal, it is talking about it,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Moily said the three farm laws had gone through Parliament only because of the AIADMK’s support. “There is brazen slavishness on the part of the AIADMK,” he said, adding that had Jayalalithaa been alive, she would have never tolerated it.

He criticised the BJP government for India’s abstention from a crucial vote on Sri Lanka’s rights record at the United Nations Human Rights Council. This showed that the party was not interested in the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils. The protection of Tamils was in the psyche of the electorate. “Politics is more important for the NDA than the welfare of the Tamils in Sri Lanka. This abstention is a big blow to the Tamils,” he said.

Asked why the Congress had not been seeking a share in power in the State, Mr. Moily said that was not a dominant demand of the party. The party was more concerned about the country’s stability and integrity than “grabbing power”. “Sharing power is only incidental. It is not the dominant factor,” he said.

According to him, DMK president M.K. Stalin was a natural leader who had trained under his father M. Karunanidhi. “This time we are going to be victorious, and he is bound to be the Chief Minister.” The campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the dynamic leadership of Mr. Stalin would help the DMK-led alliance reap rich rewards, and there was a groundswell of support, he said.