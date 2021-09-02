Venkatraman is now IGCAR director

B. Venkatraman, distinguished scientist, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, has taken over as Director, IGCAR and General Services Organisation (GSO), from A.K. Bhaduri.
With a research career spanning 37 years, he was primarily responsible for establishing the conventional and digital X-ray, neutron radiography and thermal imaging facilities at IGCAR and was also part of the Department of Atomic Energy team to review the QA aspects of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants 1 & 2, the release said.
He is a recipient of the DAE Homi Bhabha Science and Technology award 2007 for individual excellence and the IIW Sharp Tools award 2011, among several others.