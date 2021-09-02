Tamil Nadu

Venkatraman is now IGCAR director

B. Venkatraman, distinguished scientist, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, has taken over as Director, IGCAR and General Services Organisation (GSO), from A.K. Bhaduri.

With a research career spanning 37 years, he was primarily responsible for establishing the conventional and digital X-ray, neutron radiography and thermal imaging facilities at IGCAR and was also part of the Department of Atomic Energy team to review the QA aspects of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants 1 & 2, the release said.

He is a recipient of the DAE Homi Bhabha Science and Technology award 2007 for individual excellence and the IIW Sharp Tools award 2011, among several others.


