Venkaiah Naidu urges pvt. edutech firms to reach out to students, ensure digital connectivity

Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu

CHENNAI

30 June 2020 17:25 IST

Technology must be accessible to each child, says the Vice-President

Private edutech companies should come up with out-of -the-box solutions making use of the current opportunity to reach out to students and ensure digital connectivity, said Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, at the virtual launch of a book on higher education, on Tuesday.

Over 65% of the country’s population is aged below 35 and over 50% of the population, below 25 years of age. “There is opportunity to enhance their knowledge,” he said adding, there was need for a mode that reflected India’s cultural ethos.

Be it the gurukulam or institutions of higher learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda, he said teachers had a lot of autonomy. In gurukulam and later in Takshashila the curriculum was customised for each student. Whereas the Nalanda University was similar in structure to the present day institutions with large lecture halls and library, he said.

Of late, education had seen unprecedented expansion and was undergoing an evolution as more children were enrolled in school. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality had ushered in an era of self- and collaborative learning as teachers themselves had to master the new topics. Learning would be more interesting but it was necessary to make education equitable and accessible. Technology must be accessible to each child, Mr. Naidu said.

ICT Academy chairman Lakshmi Narayan said the book Future of Higher Education – 9 mega trends had been complied by V. Pattabhiraman with inputs from academicians from across the country. The not-for-profit academy, which organised the event, was established with financial support of the State and Central government and worked with over 600 colleges in the country and over 300 colleges in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Mr. Pattabhiraman said the book was the story of a child born in 2010, who would be more into blended learning. Students would take up courses totally unrelated to their core programmes and would be more into online classes and webinars, unlike his generation.

Canara Bank chairman T.T. Manoharan said there was a need to reform education, come up with a modern method to educate and empower youth. Educational reforms would help develop human resources, he said.