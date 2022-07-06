Venkaiah Naidu to present President’s Colours to Tamil Nadu police

‘T.N. police to be the first in South India and among 10 others in the country to showcase the honour’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will present the Tamil Nadu police with the prestigious President’s Colour in Chennai on July 22. The State police will be the first in Southern India and among 10 others in the country to showcase the honour, police sources said on Wednesday.

President’s Colour is a special flag, given as the highest honour, bestowed upon the military, paramilitary and police forces of the State/Union Territory in recognition of their exceptional service to the nation. The Indian Navy was the first Indian Armed Force to be awarded the President’s Colour by Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1951.

Though the President’s Colour was conferred on the Tamil Nadu police, when the force celebrated its 150th year of existence in 2009, it was not ceremonially accorded. In May, the Assam Police was given the President’s Colour and the special flag was designed by Prof. D. Udaya Kumar, Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, who had designed the Indian Rupee symbol.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said a replica of the special flag would be worn as an insignia on the uniform by all members of the force. The State would design the special flag and get the approval of the Government of India. The honour would be yet another milestone for the force, he said.

The State police, which is among the oldest in the country, has a sanctioned strength of 1,31,491 personnel in different ranks. Some of the initiatives of the Tamil Nadu police, including the All Women Police Stations, Friends of Police (order of creation revoked in 2020) and Community Policing, emerged models for others to emulate, the sources said.