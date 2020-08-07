Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on farmers

CHENNAI

07 August 2020 16:34 IST

They have delivered despite COVID-19 challenges, says the Vice-President

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday lauded Indian farmers for producing foodgrains in higher quantity this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions.

Speaking at a function organised by M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) to mark its foundation day along with a virtual consultation on ‘Science for resilient food, nutrition and livelihoods: contemporary challenges,’ Mr. Naidu said he saluted the farmers for the record production compared to previous year.

When the livelihood and economy were severely affected due to the pandemic, the farming community stood firm against all these challenges.

Highlighting the commitment of the Union government to double farmers’ income by 2022, the Vice- President said that a number of initiatives, including promotion of contract farming and National Agriculture Market (eNAM), were already being implemented.

Stating that India was a treasure trove of traditional knowledge and wisdom, he stressed on the need to blend that with modern technologies to make farming more sustainable and profitable.

Pointing out that the United Nation’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2020 report has stated that the number of people suffering from hunger has increased since 2014, he said that the ongoing pandemic may have worsened the situation. He highlighted the steps being taken by the Indian government to address malnourishment and hunger.

K. Vijaya Raghavan, principal scientific advisor, Government of India, spoke on the need for developing a new model of sustainable development, which has no negative impact on biodiversity and climate change.

M.S. Swaminathan, eminent agricultural scientist and founder of MSSRF, spoke on the need to enact legislation to strengthen the rights of women farmers. K.S. Murali, executive director, presented the annual report. The foundation also announced a new ‘Mina Swaminathan Fellowship on Gender and Development’ for journalists.