Venkaiah Naidu calls for developing cost-effective desalination plants

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday made a call for developing cost-effective desalination plants. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) here, he said that water may be the cause for wars in the future and that the provision of safe drinking water for the growing population is a big need.

He said population growth was an issue to be concerned about since the land that was available remained the same. "There are many challenges that we have to face including climate change," Mr. Naidu said while appreciating the work of the NIOT.

He also spoke about the Samudrayan project of India that will study life on the seas and ocean bed. "India will join the select club of nations that have conquered both space and the oceans," he added.

The Vice President launched the red atlas action-plan map as part of the coastal flood warning system developed for Chennai, a special postal cover on NIOT, and a coffee table book.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, said six more desalination plants developed by NIOT would be set up at Lakshadweep. These were cost-effective and worked based on the principles of thermal energy. The ministry is trying to work on a desalination mission along with Niti Aayog. On the earthquake studies being conducted inside a tunnel of 3 km depth, he said results were starting to come in.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that it is heartening to know that NIOT is involved in developing technologies for a wide range of areas, including development of human operated submersible (MANSUB) for deep and shallow waters, sustainable coastal protection techniques, offshore wind energy and indigenisation of marine sensors.

Mumbai flood warning system

Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences M. Rajeevan said that Mumbai's flood warning system being developed by the National Centre for Coastal Research would be ready by next year.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that the early flood warning system would help various government agencies take a quick decision during floods caused by rains.

Ministers D. Jayakumar and R.V. Udayakumar, B. Anand, additional Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology and M.A. Atmanand, director, NIOT were also present on the occasion.