Venkaiah defends review meeting at Secretariat

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that the review meeting he conducted with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the State Secretariat here was not unprecedented as portrayed in some quarters.

“We are Team India...Instead of the mukhiyamantri coming to Delhi, I am coming to Chennai, meeting the Chief Minister, going to his Secretariat and discussing schemes,” he said.

“Some extraordinarily intelligent person was saying that it never happened when Jayalalithaaji was Chief Minister. I reviewed also when madam Jayalalithaaji was Chief Minister. Jayalalithaaji came to the Secretariat on a Sunday. It has never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu. Venkaiah Naidu came from Delhi. Both of us discussed. That is the way forward,” he said.

NDTV controversy

Mr. Naidu said that those who protested against the CBI raids against the promoters of news channel NDTV were not worried about the freedom of the press, but were only opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Naidu, who also handles the Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation portfolios, said that the protesters should react to the CBI’s statement. “I want them to react to that. The CBI has said that the enquiry started in 2011-12. Who was in the government [then]?” asked the Minister.

“What were these people doing then, those who are shouting now? What happened to them when the Congress was in power?....Why this propaganda against our government? Because they are not able to digest Modi... Modi is the most democratic Prime Minister of this country; most dynamic,” he said.

The Minister said that, during the Congress regime, NDTV was taken off air for certain issues. “My point is, that they [the CBI] have not entered the NDTV office. They have not entered the newsroom. They have not touched any media. There were some questions about some diversion from the promoters. They should answer it; they should respond to that,” he said.