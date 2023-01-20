ADVERTISEMENT

Vengaivayal water tank incident an insult to mankind: Thol. Thirumavalavan

January 20, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday led the party’s protest near Valluvar Kottam here, seeking immediate arrest of the culprits who mixed human faeces in the overhead tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district.

Terming the incident as “an insult to mankind”, he said while the CB-CID probe into the incident was welcome, it was concerning that no one had been arrested yet.

Reiterating his demand to demolish the water tank, Mr. Thirumavalavan said there should not be a separate tank for the Dalit families. He also called for ending the practice of having separate burial grounds.

The VCK leader said Tamil Nadu ranked higher in terms of untouchability and urged for its abolishment.

The members of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and State Commission for Scheduled Castes have not visited Vengaivayal yet. They need not wait for a request from the Chief Minister or police, and can do their duty for the welfare of the public, he said.

He expressed concern over many political parties not condemning the incident.

