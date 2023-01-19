ADVERTISEMENT

Vengaivayal incident | Plea at Madras HC Bench to end all forms of caste discrimination in Pudukottai

January 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated January 20, 2023 01:53 pm IST - MADURAI

‘Prior to Vengaivayal incident, several instances of caste discrimination had taken place in Pudukottai district. Scheduled Caste children are purposely used for menial works and their parents are threatened not to complain.’

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from Tamil Nadu government on a batch of miscellaneous petitions to a public interest litigation petition that complained about caste discrimination at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report from the State on a batch of petitions filed by S. Shanmugam, a member of Periyar Ambedkar Makkal Kazhagam who complained about a series of such incidents that had taken place in the district.

The petitioner said that prior to the detection of human faeces in the water tank supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidars at Vengaivayal village, several instances of caste discrimination had taken place in Pudukottai district.

Listing out a few incidents of caste discrimination in the district, he said that in 2020, the name of an elected Scheduled Caste woman Union Chairperson was deliberately left out on a display containing the names of elected representatives at a newly-constructed bus stand.

In 2021, a MGNREGA woman worker belonging to a Scheduled Caste was beaten with slippers by a businessman who was the chief guest at an event near Karambakudi. The businessman abused her using her caste name.

In 2022, a Class VI Scheduled Caste student was made to wash the slippers of teachers and carry them when they went from one classroom to another. Scheduled Caste children are purposely used for menial works and their parents are threatened not to complain about it or else their children would be given transfer certificate.

Again in 2022, a panchayat president belonging to a Scheduled Caste was humiliated after he was denied the honour of hoisting the national flag at a government school. The Headmaster had invited him to hoist the flag, but the Headmaster himself hoisted the tricolour at the function.

The petitioner complained that presidents of 20 village panchayats belonging to Scheduled Castes were not allowed to hoist the national flag in the past and did not have chairs to sit in their offices or access to official files.

Referring to the incident at Vengaivayal village, he sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate action to allow the Schedule Caste people to take bath and use the common ponds in Pudukottai district, to eradicate the prevalence of two-tumbler system and allow Scheduled Caste people to enter temples and exercise religious rights as exercised by other caste people in the district.

