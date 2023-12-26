ADVERTISEMENT

Vengaivayal incident has exposed true face of DMK: Annamalai

December 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A year since the incident of human faeces being found mixed in an overhead water tank used by the Scheduled Castes in Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday alleged that the incident had exposed the true face of the DMK, which according to him was projecting an image that it stood for ‘social justice’.

The CB-CID wing of Tamil Nadu police, which is investigating the incident, is yet to identify the persons responsible for the incident, he charged blaming the ruling DMK for seeing people only as vote banks.

He alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was waxing eloquent on equality and social justice in his public speeches when there were reports that caste-based discrimination was prevalent in many schools. Contending that the DMK government was diverting the funds allocated by the Union government for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan to other schemes, he said, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu were not be “cheated” any further by DMK’s “drama” of social justice.

