Vengaivayal incident | Blood samples of 10 more persons taken for DNA test

May 08, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

This is the second lot of persons from whom blood samples were taken based on an order from the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Pudukottai

The Hindu Bureau

The overhead water tank at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district, in which human faeces were found floating in December 2022. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Blood samples of 10 more persons were taken at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Monday, May 8 in connection with the incident at Vengaivayal village where faeces were found mixed in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to the Adi Dravidar families.

This is the second group of persons from whom blood samples were taken based on an order from the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Pudukottai. 

The order was issued based on a requisition made by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Tiruchi Range to collect blood samples of 10 more persons to carry out DNA test as part of investigation into the case. 

CB-CID sources said the blood samples of the 10 persons — all men — would be sent through the court to Chennai to conduct the DNA test. Samples of three persons were already taken in the first group based on the court order.

However, eight others failed to turn up then. The sources said the CB-CID had inquired a little over 150 persons so far in connection with the faeces case since it took over investigation from the Pudukottai district police in January this year. 

