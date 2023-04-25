Vengaivayal water tank issue | Eight persons do not turn up for DNA test; three others give blood samples

April 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

After eight persons did not turn up for DNA tests, blood samples were collected from the remaining three others on Tuesday (April 25), in connection with the case at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district in December last year, where faeces were found mixed in an overhead tank that supplied potable water to Adi Dravidar families.

Last week, the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had issued an order to collect blood samples from 11 persons, including three women, to conduct the DNA tests in connection with the case. The order was based on a requisition filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Tiruchi Range, who is the investigation officer of the case.

However, CB-CID sources said only three persons turned up on Tuesday at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and and gave their blood samples.

The samples were collected at the Department of Forensic Medicine. The CB-CID had given the copies of the Special Court’s order to the 11 persons from whom the samples had to be collected.

The blood samples collected from the three would be sent through the Special Court to Chennai, where the DNA tests would be conducted, the sources added. As part of investigation into the case, the CB-CID teams had conducted inquiries with 147 persons so far.

The case was initially probed by special teams of the Pudukottai District Police, and was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID on an order from the Director General of Police.