Velumani will be in jail after 11 months: K. N. Nehru

DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru on Monday claimed that Municipal Administration Minister S. P. Velumani has a mere 11 months in office before he would find himself in the same Central Jail in Coimbatore where “he lodged journalists and other DMK partymen”.

In a statement, Mr. Nehru said that Mr. Velumani has no moral right to talk about DMK president M.K. Stalin’s relief work during COVID-19 crisis. He accused the Minister of abusing his office to favour companies owned by his brother and other relatives.

He alleged that the Minister had stakes in multiple benami companies and that the latter would be brought to book one day.

