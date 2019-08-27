Tamil Nadu

Velumani meets Union Finance Minister to seek release of funds

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister S.P. Velumani with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister S.P. Velumani with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.  

Request includes performance grant and basic grant

The Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to release pending funds to local bodies in the State. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply S.P. Velumani called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Monday and handed over a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami requesting the release of the funds.

In the letter, the State government requested the Centre to release the 14th Central Finance Commission’s performance grant of ₹1,196.27 crore and a basic grant of ₹3,780.81 crore to Tamil Nadu.

In another memorandum, Mr. Velumani highlighted a long-felt demand of the business community for a daily flight from Coimbatore to Delhi around 7 a.m. to enable easy and convenient daily trips to attend to official business.

He requested that the proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor be extended to Coimbatore.

It was not known whether Mr. Velumani had called on the Union Minister in charge of Civil Aviation in this regard.

