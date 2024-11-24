ADVERTISEMENT

Velumani issues clarification over meeting Nainar Nagenthran

Published - November 24, 2024 01:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former Local Administration Minister and AIADMK headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani on Saturday issued a clarification over his meeting with BJP floor leader in the Assembly, Nainar Nagenthran, in Tirunelveli on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Velumani posted on social media that he met his “family friend” Mr. Nagenthran to hand over the invitation for his son’s wedding, in the presence of AIADMK leaders.

Mr. Velumani said that he was in Tirunelveli to carry out a field review of the party. He lauded AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s leadership and said there was “no difference of opinion” between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting between the two leaders had raised eyebrows as the AIADMK had stated that there would be no revival of its ties with the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last month, it “temporarily relieved” Kanniyakumari MLA Thalavai N. Sundaram of the posts of district secretary and organisation secretary for having flagged off an RSS rally.

Early this week, he was given back the posts after he submitted a letter of regret to the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US