Velumani issues clarification over meeting Nainar Nagenthran

Former Local Administration Minister and AIADMK headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani on Saturday issued a clarification over his meeting with BJP floor leader in the Assembly, Nainar Nagenthran, in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Mr. Velumani posted on social media that he met his “family friend” Mr. Nagenthran to hand over the invitation for his son’s wedding, in the presence of AIADMK leaders.

Mr. Velumani said that he was in Tirunelveli to carry out a field review of the party. He lauded AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s leadership and said there was “no difference of opinion” between them.

The meeting between the two leaders had raised eyebrows as the AIADMK had stated that there would be no revival of its ties with the BJP.

Last month, it “temporarily relieved” Kanniyakumari MLA Thalavai N. Sundaram of the posts of district secretary and organisation secretary for having flagged off an RSS rally.

Early this week, he was given back the posts after he submitted a letter of regret to the party.