Velumani booked for code violation

COIMBATORE

08 April 2021 01:38 IST

He arrived at the polling station in a car with the party flag

Police attached to the Kuniamuthur station in Coimbatore have booked Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani for violating the model code of conduct.

A case was registered against Mr. Velumani, who is contesting from the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, based on a complaint lodged by Raja Mohammed, zonal officer for the constituency.

As per the complaint, the Minister arrived in a car bearing the AIADMK party flag within a 100 m radius of the polling station at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuniamuthur, around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday. He also wore a shawl, matching the colours of the party’s flag around his neck, violating the code, the complaint said. Mr. Velumani was booked under Section 130 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which relates to prohibition of canvassing in or near the polling station.

Second case

This is the second case against the Minister for violating the model code this election.

On Monday, the police registered a case against Mr. Velumani and three AIADMK functionaries for offences under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 126 (2) (prohibition of public meetings during a period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll) of the Representation of the People Act, in connection with a gathering of party workers at the Selvapuram party office.