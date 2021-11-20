Velu inspects rain-hit areas in Kallakurichi

Minister for Public Works to apprise CM Stalin of damage caused to crops

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu on Friday inspected rain-affected areas in Rishivandiyam and Sankarapuram Assembly constituencies in the district.

Mr. Velu, accompanied by Collector P.N. Sridhar and MLAs K. Karthikeyan (Rishivandiyam) and T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram) inspected waterlogged areas in T.K. Mandapam, Viratagaram, Kadambur and Manalurpettai.

After inspection, Mr. Velu said that heavy rain in the district after 23 years led to surplus water from tanks entering various villages.

The Minister said that officials had been instructed to take efforts to prevent such inundation in future. He the incessant rain had caused damage to several major crops including maize and tapioca raised by farmers in the district.

“I have directed the district administration to take up assessment of crop damage due to recent spell of heavy rain,” Mr.Velu said, adding that he would also apprise Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of the damage caused to infrastructure and crops, during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday.

Earlier, the Minister inspected a poultry farm, which was damaged in the rain at Rajamalai and handed over a cheque of ₹25,000 from his own funds to the farmer.