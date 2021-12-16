Velu inaugurates work on Singaperumal Koil overpass

Work was stopped after Chennai Peripheral Ring Road was taken up in 2014

Work to construct a road-over-bridge to replace level crossing no. 47 near Singaperumal Koil will resume shortly with Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Wednesday laying the foundation for the remaining work taken up at a cost of ₹90.74 crore.

The work on the overpass was taken up under Railway Works Programme 2006-07 and it commenced in February 2011 with a sanctioned amount of ₹52.89 crore. After completion of work on the Sriperumbudur side, it had to be stopped in October 2014 for obtaining NoC from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This, because, the rotary part of the ROB had to be constructed over the GST Road, which is under the control of the NHAI.

Later, when the government decided to form the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road connecting Mamallapuram with Ennore Port, it was decided to integrate the overpass.

Accordingly, the design of rotary was modified to link it with the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. The NHAI accorded its in-principle approval for the same in June 2016.

Mr. Velu said that the 740-metre overpass with a 130-metre long rotary and 48 spans will be completed in 30 months.

On completion, motorists proceeding to Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram would benefit.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a grade separator on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road at the Singaperumal Koil that will be completed in 18 months at an estimated cost of ₹26.64 crore.

The four lane-wide facility with 11 spans would be 690.95-metre long.

Relief for motorists

Once the grade separator is completed, it would be of great help to vehicles to reach Padappai and Oragadam.

Although it had been proposed to form a bypass, the proposal was changed to a grade separator to reduce land acquisition.

The inaugural function was attended by Minister of Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan, Member of Parliament for Kancheepuram Selvam Sree Ganesan and Member of the Legislative Assembly of Chengalpattu M. Varalakshmi Madhusoodanan.