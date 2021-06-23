Vel’s scholarship test from July 2 to 7

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies will hold its second edition of V-SAT (Vels Scholarship Admission Test) from July 2 to 7. Candidates who have completed class 12 may register for the online test before June 30 at http://vsat.velsuniv.ac.in. There is no registration fee.

Vistas offers 100% scholarship for meritorious students across the State. The institute offers around 100 courses. According to the Institute, in the earlier edition of the online test over 10,000 students from across the country and State had appeared and 3,000 students received scholarships.

In the second edition V-SAT will identify meritorious students across the State and based on their V-SAT score they would be offered a 100% scholarship in tuition fee.

All students who have completed from CBSE/State board/ISC/Cambridge A level can apply. The 45-minute test will include 45 questions in three sections – quantitative aptitude; verbal ability; and analytical reasoning.

Students may take the test from their home at a time convenient to them. Practice test papers may be downloaded from www.velsuniv.ac.in.

Founder chairman of Vels group of Institutions, Ishari K. Ganesh, said through the initiative, it hoped no deserving student is deprived of education. “V-SAT paves the way for all, including the under-privileged to get an opportunity to study free if they are meritorious,” he said.