Tamil Nadu

Vels Institute cancels entrance exam

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) has cancelled its entrance examination, VEE-2020, for admission to professional courses for the academic year 2020-21.

Candidates will be admitted based on the marks scored in Class 12 for all courses offered by VISTAS, a release said.

