Vellore’s performance in board exams improving: Collector

Vellore’s performance in the board examinations has been improving steadily in the last few years, according to Collector S. A. Raman.

“When we look at the overall performance of the district, Vellore stands second from last in the State rank list. But we are improving little by little. There is no need to be worried as the district has many challenges,” he told a gathering of school heads at VIT on Thursday.

Heads of 60 government and government-aided schools received achievers appreciation awards for centum results in the board examinations last year.

Among the challenges faced by Vellore is the large number of government schools, he said, adding that the children of downtrodden sections study in school and it was important to create an interest in academics in them and enable them to pass the examinations.

Noting that the district’s pass percentage in board examinations had been improving, he said that last year there was an increase of around 2%. Describing teachers as ladders for students, he urged them to take into consideration the socio-economic problems faced by students.

“It is your responsibility to address these issues.”

Teacher vacancies

“In an assessment, we found that some schools had vacant posts of teachers, while some schools had no subject teachers. As these posts should be filled up, we have taken steps to divert teachers from schools that have more number of them to these schools,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan said teachers and doctors were the noblest of all professions. “Government schools should be upgraded. To start with, 10 girls’ schools and 10 boys schools can be upgraded on par or even better than private schools,” he said.

He added that Universal Higher Education Trust has extended scholarships to 4,000 students till date. Of this, 75% were first generation students going for higher education. Sixty six per cent of students were girls.

S. Mars, chief educational officer, Vellore, said a total of 5.5 lakh students were studying in Vellore district. Last year, 42,000 students appeared for the class XII board examination and 52,000 students appeared for SSLC examination from Vellore district.

From 40 schools in 2016-2017, the number of schools that achieved centum results increased to 60 this year, he said, adding, “We are aiming to take this number to above 100 schools in the 2017-2018 board examinations.” VIT vice-president G.V. Selvam, district educational officers S. Amutha (Vellore) and A. Sambasivam (Tirupattur) and director of VIT community radio K. Chidambaram were present.