Tamil NaduVELLORE 20 October 2020 03:04 IST
Comments
Vellore’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 17,000
Updated: 20 October 2020 01:33 IST
While a total of 16,127 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stand at 705.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,125 with a total of 92 new cases reported on October 19.
While a total of 16,127 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stand at 705. The district’s death toll stands at 293.
In Ranipet district, a total of 26 cases have been reported, taking the total to 14,374.
In Tirupattur, the total number of cases stood at 6,137 with a total of 28 new cases on Monday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, a total of 53 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 17,118. Out of this, 16,230 have been discharged and there are 632 active cases.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...