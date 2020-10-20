Vellore’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 17,000

While a total of 16,127 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stand at 705.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,125 with a total of 92 new cases reported on October 19.

While a total of 16,127 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stand at 705. The district’s death toll stands at 293.

In Ranipet district, a total of 26 cases have been reported, taking the total to 14,374.

In Tirupattur, the total number of cases stood at 6,137 with a total of 28 new cases on Monday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, a total of 53 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 17,118. Out of this, 16,230 have been discharged and there are 632 active cases.