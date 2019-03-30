Vellore wilts as temperatures touch 40°C

Dry weather conditions on Friday prevailed in most of areas of Vellore, and political campaigners had to sweat it out while doing door-to-door campaigns.

The weather was moderate during the last fortnight, keeping to a maximum temperature of 36.5 to 37.70 degree Celsius.

But it rose to 38.5 degree Celsius last Sunday, according to weather reports released by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Scorch fest continues

The mercury touched 38.70 degree Celsius on Wednesday and the temperature clocked in at 40 degree Celsius on Thursday, the highest in the week so far. The day temperature was too hot for motorists.

On Friday, the temperature dropped slightly to 39 degree Celsius, but heat wave conditions prevailed in Kaveripakkam, Walajapet, Arcot and Vellore town.

The Indian Meteorological Department, in a forecast, said that maximum temperature was likely to continue being above normal by 2 degree Celsius in interior Tamil Nadu. Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai in particular are expected to experience soaring temperatures in the coming days.