Vellore voluntary group feeds around 70 poor people daily

‘My India, My People’ has been in existence since April 2016 and has a total of 13 members

Be it Ramzan, Diwali or Christmas, many homeless and needy persons in Vellore get new clothes and a sumptuous feast — thanks to members of ‘My India, My People’, a voluntary group comprising salaried people based out of Vellore.

The group has been in existence since April 2016 and has a total of 13 members. “Most of us earn a small salary. There are those working in the Netaji market in Vellore, some are ward boys in Christian Medical College Hospital and there are clerks from government departments. We come together, pool in money to help the poor,” said K. Raghuraman, who works in a vegetable shop in Netaji market.

Each person contributes a few thousands from their salary every month and this amount is used to provide lunch and dinner for 70 needy persons daily. “We feed people at seven places in the district including Old Bus Stand, Sarathy Tirupati devasthanam temple and Tangedco office,” said M. Mahalingam, another member who runs a coconut shop in the market.

Apart from this during festivals they provide sarees and dhotis to the homeless. “We also encourage members of our group and people known to them to donate food or new clothes to the poor on the occasion of their birthday, marriage or any happy event in their family,” added Mr. Raghuraman.

The group also feeds animals daily. “Everyone gets hungry and during the lockdown many humans and animals suffer without food. We ensure that we provided food to the maximum number of needy people. It gives us a sense of happiness,” said Mr. Raghuraman.