Vellore transport workers unions protest

Transport workers unions, including the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), held demonstrations in front of bus depots across the district.

Their leaders in Chennai announced that demonstrations against the non-payment of Deepavali bonus and advance will be held.

CITU president A. Soundararajan said the government usually paid bonuses a month before Deepavali. He referred to delays in payments on previous occasions by the transport corporations. He said that over the last few years, payment has been delayed citing losses incurred by the transport department.

More than 60 workers attached to different unions joined hands to stage their protest in front of Konavattam bus depot on Wednesday.

Led by treasurer of LPF, Vellore region, M. Krishnan, they raised slogans against transport corporation managements. AITUC’s Vellore region president, R. Asokan addressed the agitating workers on the importance of staying united in achieving their demands.

Bus services were not affected by the demonstrations, said a TNSTC official.