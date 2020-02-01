Vellore tenement residents lament lack of water supply

A team comprising officials from the Vellore City Municipal Corporation and Asian Development Bank interacted with the residents of Vellore living close to Palar river near Muthumandapam on Friday.

The team was guaging the needs of the people who were resettled due to infrastructure schemes in various cities of India.

The ADB programme provides direct assistance in these areas as part of its support to the State’s Vision ‘Tamil Nadu 2023’ to provide universal access to water and sanitation and develop world-class cities in high-performing industrial corridors.

Residents living in the tenements built on the banks of the Palar river said that the area still lacks drinking water supply despite being near Vellore Corporation’s GLR (Ground Level Reservoir) of the Hogganekkal drinking water scheme.

Apart for a few houses, most of the 224 tenements are occupied. There are also 90 families working as dhobis (traditional washermen) living in the tenements as they lived in the area before the tenements were constructed.