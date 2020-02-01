Tamil Nadu

Vellore tenement residents lament lack of water supply

Officials interacting with tenement residents in Vellore on Friday.

Officials interacting with tenement residents in Vellore on Friday.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Proximity to Palar and reservoir fails to ensure drinking water

A team comprising officials from the Vellore City Municipal Corporation and Asian Development Bank interacted with the residents of Vellore living close to Palar river near Muthumandapam on Friday.

The team was guaging the needs of the people who were resettled due to infrastructure schemes in various cities of India.

The ADB programme provides direct assistance in these areas as part of its support to the State’s Vision ‘Tamil Nadu 2023’ to provide universal access to water and sanitation and develop world-class cities in high-performing industrial corridors.

Residents living in the tenements built on the banks of the Palar river said that the area still lacks drinking water supply despite being near Vellore Corporation’s GLR (Ground Level Reservoir) of the Hogganekkal drinking water scheme.

Apart for a few houses, most of the 224 tenements are occupied. There are also 90 families working as dhobis (traditional washermen) living in the tenements as they lived in the area before the tenements were constructed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 1:29:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-tenement-residents-lament-lack-of-water-supply/article30707063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY