Vellore Superintendent of Police suspends head constable for unruly behaviour

The Superintendent of Police for Vellore, N. Manivannan, issued a suspension order against a head constable attached to Katpadi police for unruly behaviour in an inebriated state during a police training session that was held a few days ago.

Police said that head constable G. Gopinath, Katpadi police, has been suspended by SP under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1955.

As part of sensitising police personnel on new criminal laws, a training session was organised by the district police for police personnel at each sub-circle in the district. Around 40 police personnel including woman constables of Katpadi police sub-circle were given training at VIT campus a few days ago where the suspended head constable behaved in an unruly manner with Katpadi inspector S. Bharathi and a woman sub-inspector in an inebriated state.

Immediately, Inspector Bharathi instructed a few constables to take Gopinath from the campus to Katpadi police station for inquiry as such behaviour was strictly prohibited. Based on orders from senior police officers, the head constable then was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore to test whether he was drunk. As the results tested positive and based on an inquiry report, SP issued suspension order against the head constable with immediate effect.

Police said the suspended head constable also faces four other pending complaints of indiscipline with senior officers and women colleagues. Further investigation is on, police said.