GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vellore Superintendent of Police suspends head constable for unruly behaviour

Published - May 22, 2024 04:03 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintendent of Police for Vellore, N. Manivannan, issued a suspension order against a head constable attached to Katpadi police for unruly behaviour in an inebriated state during a police training session that was held a few days ago.

Police said that head constable G. Gopinath, Katpadi police, has been suspended by SP under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1955.

As part of sensitising police personnel on new criminal laws, a training session was organised by the district police for police personnel at each sub-circle in the district. Around 40 police personnel including woman constables of Katpadi police sub-circle were given training at VIT campus a few days ago where the suspended head constable behaved in an unruly manner with Katpadi inspector S. Bharathi and a woman sub-inspector in an inebriated state.

Immediately, Inspector Bharathi instructed a few constables to take Gopinath from the campus to Katpadi police station for inquiry as such behaviour was strictly prohibited. Based on orders from senior police officers, the head constable then was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore to test whether he was drunk. As the results tested positive and based on an inquiry report, SP issued suspension order against the head constable with immediate effect.

Police said the suspended head constable also faces four other pending complaints of indiscipline with senior officers and women colleagues. Further investigation is on, police said.

Related Topics

police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.