Vellore sees 167 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 22,786 with 167 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 21,642 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 784. The district's death toll is 360.

In Ranipet district, 179 cases were reported and the tally stood at 17,449. In Tirupattur district, 68 new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 8,315.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 125 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 20,661. Out of this, 19,643 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 730.