Vellore salon offers free haircuts for persons with disabilities

February 11, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - VELLORE

A native of Seduvalai village near Pallikonda in Vellore, Mr. Raja spent his school days in Allahpuram before migrating to Chennai in 2000

D. Madhavan

Hairstylist R. Raja provides free haircuts to persons with disabilities at his Jayam shop in Allahpuram, a thickly populated neighbourhood in the Old Town of Vellore Corporation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hairstylist R. Raja has been a household name in Allahpuram, a thickly populated neighbourhood in the Old Town of Vellore Corporation, for providing short military haircuts for persons with disabilities free of cost for a decade now.

His saloon, Jayam Saloon, on an average gets at least five persons with special needs everyday. On Tuesdays, the official holiday for saloons in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Raja, a school dropout, runs his shop on request by persons with disabilities. Regular customers are politely asked to return the next day for the haircut. “They [persons with disabilities] too need better hair care especially from dandruff. I never allow them to wait even if some customer would have come before them for a haircut,” says 40-year-old Mr. Raja.

A native of Seduvalai village near Pallikonda in Vellore, Mr. Raja spent his school days in Allahpuram before migrating to Chennai in 2000. He worked as an assistant to a well-known hairstylist, G. Ramesh, in Nungambakkam for a decade.

Mr. Raja learnt the nuances of hairdressing only when he did haircuts for children with disabilities in private charity homes and orphanages. He was paid a nominal fee. When he opened his salon in Vellore, he decided to give free haircuts to them.

Initially, he went to houses without affecting his regular income. A few years later, he set up his own salon in Allahpuram and continues his free hairdressing for persons with disabilities at their houses and in the saloon.

