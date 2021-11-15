Vellore reports seven fresh COVID-19 infections

District’s active cases stands at 123

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,033 with seven new cases reported on November 15.

With a total of 48,776 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 123. The district's toll is 1134.

Other districts

In Ranipet district, one positive case was reported and the total stood at 43,505.

In Tirupattur district, one new case was reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,358. In Tiruvannamalai district, five new cases were reported, which took the total number of cases to 55,099.

Out of this, 54,345 have been discharged. The number of active cases in the district stood at 86.