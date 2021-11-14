Vellore reports seven fresh COVID-19 cases

The toll stands at 1134 in the district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,019 with seven new cases reported on November 13.

With a total of 48,733 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 152. The district's toll is 1134.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the total number of cases stood at 43,500. In Tirupattur district, one fresh case was reported on Saturday and the total number stood at 29,353.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was six, which took the total number of cases to 55,089. Of this, 54,316 have been discharged. The number of active cases stands at 105.