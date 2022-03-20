Vellore reports one new case of COVID-19

The death toll in the district is 1,163

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,284 with one new case being reported on March 20. With 56,100 patients being discharged, the active cases stood at 21. The death toll is 1,163.

No new cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai. In Tiruvannamalai, the total number of cases is 66,809. Out of this, 66,116 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at eight.