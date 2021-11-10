Vellore reports eight fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases stand at 183 in the district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,982 with eight new cases reported on November 10.

With a total of 48,666 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 183.

The district’s toll is 1133.

In Ranipet district, five fresh cases were reported and the total number of cases stood at 43,490.

In Tirupattur district, three new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of cases stood at 29,346.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was six, which took the total number of cases to 55,069. Of this, 54,269 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 132.